Northrop Grumman Closes Orbital ATK Deal After Agreeing To Firewall Solid Rocket Motor Business

Defense Daily | 06/06/2018 | Calvin Biesecker

The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) on Tuesday evening approved the acquisition by Northrop Grumman [NOC] of Orbital ATK [OA] contingent on Northrop Grumman agreeing to operate its new solid rocket motor (SRM) business independently to avoid anticompetitive behavior.Northrop…

