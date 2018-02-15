With the U.S. Air National Guard planning to equip less than a fourth of its F-16s with new radars, a key homeland defense official said Feb. 15 that she will keep an eye on the upgraded fighter jets to prevent them from being overtaxed.“I’m working very closely…
NORTHCOM Chief Says She Will Guard Against Overusing Upgraded F-16s
With the U.S. Air National Guard planning to equip less than a fourth of its F-16s with new radars, a key homeland defense official said Feb. 15 that she will keep an eye on the upgraded fighter jets to prevent them from being overtaxed.“I’m working very closely…