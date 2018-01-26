NNSA Policy Boss Takes Charge Temporarily as Trump Nominee Waits for Senate Hearing

Defense Daily | 01/26/2018 | Dan Leone

Steven Erhart has been selected as the acting administrator for the National Nuclear Security Administration, leapfrogging the semi-autonomous Department of Energy branch’s highest-ranking career civil servant at the helm until the Senate confirms the White House’s…

More Stories You Might Like

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *