Newport News-BWXT Team Lands $1.39B Deal for LANL Legacy Cleanup

Defense Daily | 12/20/2017 | Chris Schneidmiller

A team comprised of Stoller Newport News Nuclear and BWX Technologies [BWXT] has been awarded a $1.39 billion contract valued for cleanup of legacy wastes at the Energy Department’s Los Alamos National Laboratory in New Mexico.This will be Stoller’s first major…

