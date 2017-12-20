A team comprised of Stoller Newport News Nuclear and BWX Technologies [BWXT] has been awarded a $1.39 billion contract valued for cleanup of legacy wastes at the Energy Department’s Los Alamos National Laboratory in New Mexico.This will be Stoller’s first major…
Newport News-BWXT Team Lands $1.39B Deal for LANL Legacy Cleanup
A team comprised of Stoller Newport News Nuclear and BWX Technologies [BWXT] has been awarded a $1.39 billion contract valued for cleanup of legacy wastes at the Energy Department’s Los Alamos National Laboratory in New Mexico.This will be Stoller’s first major…