The New Zealand government on Monday approved a plan to acquire four Boeing [BA] P-8A Poseidon maritime patrol aircraft for $1.6 billion to replace its six legacy P-3K2 Orion aircraft.The Poseidons will be bought in a direct source procurement through the U.S.…
New Zealand To Buy Four P-8A Poseidon Aircraft for $1.6 Billion
