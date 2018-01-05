At his formal swearing-in ceremony as the 23rd Secretary of the Army, Mark Esper said the service’s most daunting task is to fulfill its current obligations while preparing to fight future wars.“The Army is at a critical inflection point in its history, not…
New Army Senior Civilian Promises Leadership Through ‘Critical Inflection Point’
