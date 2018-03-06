Navy Requests Relatively Modest $1.5 Billion In Unfunded Priorities List

Defense Daily | 03/06/2018 | Rich Abott

The Navy requested a relatively modest $1.5 billion in spending in its FY ’19 unfunded priorities list, with no additional aircraft or ships requested.The annual list sent to Congress in late February with projects not funded under the formal budget request process…

More Stories You Might Like

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *