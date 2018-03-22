Navy Looks To Extend The Life Of Five Los Angeles Subs

Defense Daily | 03/22/2018 | Rich Abott

Top Navy officials told the House Armed Services Seapower Subcommittee on Tuesday that the service plans to extend the life of one nuclear-powered Los Angeles-class (SSN-688) attack submarine by 10 years before seeing if it will repeat the process with four more.James…

More Stories You Might Like