Navy Looks To Extend The Life Of Five Los Angeles Subs
Top Navy officials told the House Armed Services Seapower Subcommittee on Tuesday that the service plans to extend the life of one nuclear-powered Los Angeles-class (SSN-688) attack submarine by 10 years before seeing if it will repeat the process with four more.James…