Navy Looking At Saab For Interim Anti-Sub Training

Defense Daily International | 01/12/2018 | Rich Abott

Sweden’s Saab announced Jan. 8 it will demonstrate its AUV62-AT anti-submarine warfare (ASW) training system for the U.S. Navy as the service looks into an interim solution to replace its aging ASW target.The announcement came ahead of the Surface Navy Association’s…

More Stories You Might Like

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *