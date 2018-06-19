The Navy is starting a 30-year ship repair and modernization plan as a sort of companion to the 30-year shipbuilding plan, the Navy’s top acquisition official said Tuesday.James Geurts, assistant secretary of the Navy for research, development, and acquisition…
Navy Acquisition Chief Orders 30-Year Ship Repair And Maintenance Plan
