NAVSEA Officials Seek Accelerated Acquisition, Modular Approach To Unmanned Systems
Navy officials are looking to move forward with a modular systems approach to speed up acquisition of incremental capabilities and focus delivery efforts for its unmanned maritime systems. Building on several unmanned undersea vehicle programs started last year,…