A National Vetting Center directed by President Donald Trump on Tuesday that will be focused on better integrating data held within various national security agencies about individual terrorists and other and other bad individuals that may seek to enter the U.S.…
National Vetting Center Would Consolidate Existing Screening Efforts, Duke Says
A National Vetting Center directed by President Donald Trump on Tuesday that will be focused on better integrating data held within various national security agencies about individual terrorists and other and other bad individuals that may seek to enter the U.S.…