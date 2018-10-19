Top National Guard officials say their cyber components have improved capabilities for incident response since the 2016 election, but have not received calls to assist with active election security support efforts ahead of the upcoming November midterms. Maj. Gen.…
National Guard Officials Ready Midterm Election Security Response, Call For Improved DHS Assistance
Top National Guard officials say their cyber components have improved capabilities for incident response since the 2016 election, but have not received calls to assist with active election security support efforts ahead of the upcoming November midterms. Maj. Gen.…