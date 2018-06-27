The often-delayed launch of the James Webb Space Telescope has slipped another 10 months based on the findings of an independent review board, NASA announced June 27.The launch, which was previously slated for May 2020, is now scheduled for March 30, 2021, the…
NASA Delays Webb Telescope’s Launch To 2021
The often-delayed launch of the James Webb Space Telescope has slipped another 10 months based on the findings of an independent review board, NASA announced June 27.The launch, which was previously slated for May 2020, is now scheduled for March 30, 2021, the…