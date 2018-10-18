Military Helicopters Significant Part of Projected Helo Sales Rebound, Forecast says

Defense Daily | 10/18/2018 | Frank Wolfe

After five years of stagnation and program delays in key regions of the world, the global military and civil helicopter market is poised for a rebound, according to a recent analysis by consulting firm Frost & Sullivan.Utility helicopters will account for $50…

More Stories You Might Like