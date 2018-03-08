Lockheed Martin [LMT] has received an $80.6 million contract from the Missile Defense Agency for modified ballistic re-entry vehicles and separation modules for missile defense tests, the company said Thursday.Under the deal, announced Lockheed Martin will develop…
MDA Awards Lockheed $80.6 Million For Modified Ballistic Re-Entry Vehicles
Lockheed Martin [LMT] has received an $80.6 million contract from the Missile Defense Agency for modified ballistic re-entry vehicles and separation modules for missile defense tests, the company said Thursday.Under the deal, announced Lockheed Martin will develop…