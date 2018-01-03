The Marine Corps will take over testing of an autonomous UH-1 Huey after a successful final test of the robotic aircraft on Dec. 13 in which it demonstrated the ability to perform combat resupply missions without a pilot.Developed by the Office of Naval Research…
Marines Take Over Testing Of Robotic Resupply Helicopter
