The Marine Corps is set to become the first service to widely deploy the Mobile User Objective System (MUOS) satellite communication capability for the battlefield as it looks to install the system across its radios by this fall, officials said on Wednesday.MUOS…
Marine Corps To Field Improved Mobile SATCOM Capability Across Radios By Fall
The Marine Corps is set to become the first service to widely deploy the Mobile User Objective System (MUOS) satellite communication capability for the battlefield as it looks to install the system across its radios by this fall, officials said on Wednesday.MUOS…