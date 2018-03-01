Marine Corps officials have approved Northrop Grumman’s [NOC] PS-80 Ground/Air Task-Oriented Radar (G/ATOR) for early fielding, paving the way to deploy the radar to two of its Air Control Squadrons, the company said on Wednesday.Northrop said the latest milestone…
Marine Corps Approves Northrop’s G/ATOR For Early Fielding
