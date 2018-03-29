Commandant of the Marine Corps Gen. Robert Neller says the service’s budget for fiscal years 2018 and 2019 is “more than adequate” to continue building near-term readiness, but there are still modernization needs to meet its goal of being able to fight a…
Marine Commandant Says Funding ‘More Than Adequate’ For Readiness, But Modernization Requires More
