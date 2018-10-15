Less than a week after the Pentagon’s entire fleet of F-35 Joint Strike Fighters was temporarily grounded to investigate a suspect fuel tube, the majority of the aircraft are back to flight-ready status, officials said Oct. 15.More than 80 percent of domestic…
Majority of F-35 Aircraft Cleared For Flight After Fuel Tube Tests
