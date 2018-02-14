  • Home /
  • Lockheed Martin Sikorsky Pairs With Rheinmetall for German Helo Competition

Helicopter News | 02/14/2018 | DDN Staff

Lockheed Martin [LMT] said Feb. 6 its Sikorsky division has signed a strategic teaming agreement with Germany's Rheinmetall to bid the CH-53K helicopter for the German Air Force helicopter competition, where it is battling against the Boeing [BA] CH-47.Rheinmetall…

