Lockheed Martin Joins European Consortium To Develop German Integrated Air Defense

Defense Daily | 03/08/2018 | Dan Parsons

Lockheed Martin [LMT] has partnered with MBDA Deutschland to develop integrated air and missile defense systems for the German armed forces.The joint venture between Lockheed Martin and MBDA, a group jointly owned by Airbus, BAE Systems, and Leonardo will become…

More Stories You Might Like

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *