Lockheed Martin [LMT] has partnered with MBDA Deutschland to develop integrated air and missile defense systems for the German armed forces.The joint venture between Lockheed Martin and MBDA, a group jointly owned by Airbus, BAE Systems, and Leonardo will become…
Lockheed Martin Joins European Consortium To Develop German Integrated Air Defense
Lockheed Martin [LMT] has partnered with MBDA Deutschland to develop integrated air and missile defense systems for the German armed forces.The joint venture between Lockheed Martin and MBDA, a group jointly owned by Airbus, BAE Systems, and Leonardo will become…