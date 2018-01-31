The Air Force is moving forward with the effort to modernize its Airborne Launch Control System (ALCS) for ICBMs with an $81 million deal to Lockheed Martin [LMT] to develop a replacement system prototype, the company said Wednesday.Lockheed Martin is tasked with…
Lockheed Martin To Develop Replacement Prototype for Air Force’s Airborne Launch Control System
