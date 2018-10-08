The Air Force on Friday awarded Lockheed Martin [LMT] a $390 million contract to continue production of the Joint Air-to-Surface Standoff missile (JASSM) currently in use on several of the service’s fighter and bomber fleets.The contract is for Lot 16 production…
Lockheed Awarded $390 Million for JASSM Lot 16 Production
The Air Force on Friday awarded Lockheed Martin [LMT] a $390 million contract to continue production of the Joint Air-to-Surface Standoff missile (JASSM) currently in use on several of the service’s fighter and bomber fleets.The contract is for Lot 16 production…