Lockheed Awarded $390 Million for JASSM Lot 16 Production

Defense Daily | 10/08/2018 | Vivienne Machi

The Air Force on Friday awarded Lockheed Martin [LMT] a $390 million contract to continue production of the Joint Air-to-Surface Standoff missile (JASSM) currently in use on several of the service’s fighter and bomber fleets.The contract is for Lot 16 production…

