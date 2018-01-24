Leidos Withdraws Protest Of TSA Award To Peraton

Defense Daily | 01/24/2018 | Calvin Biesecker

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) this week lifted a stop work order it had placed on Peraton last October pending the outcome of a protest by Leidos [LDOS] of a potential $578 million contract the agency awarded Peraton for support of transportation…

