The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) this week lifted a stop work order it had placed on Peraton last October pending the outcome of a protest by Leidos [LDOS] of a potential $578 million contract the agency awarded Peraton for support of transportation…
Leidos Withdraws Protest Of TSA Award To Peraton
The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) this week lifted a stop work order it had placed on Peraton last October pending the outcome of a protest by Leidos [LDOS] of a potential $578 million contract the agency awarded Peraton for support of transportation…