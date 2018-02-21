Leadership Changes Imminent At Army Training And Doctrine Command

Defense Daily | 02/21/2018 | Dan Parsons

Leadership of the Army’s Training and Doctrine Command (TRADOC) is set to change hands in early March as current chief Gen. David Perkins and his deputy both retire after more than 30 years in uniform each.Perkins will be relieved by Lt. Gen. Stephen Townsend,…

