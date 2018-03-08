The U.S. Navy’s plan to retire one of its two hospital ships is drawing fire from lawmakers who say the vessels provide important services for overseas humanitarian missions and victims of domestic natural disasters.According to the lawmakers, the proposal to…
Lawmakers Blast Navy Plan To Retire Hospital Ship
