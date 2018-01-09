A day after adding a former Navy acquisition chief to its executive roster, L3 Technologies [LLL] on Tuesday said it has hired retired Army Lt. Gen. Patrick “Pat” O’Reilly, former director of the Missile Defense Agency (MDA), to a new corporate engineering…
L3 Hires Former MDA Director O’Reilly For New Engineering Position
