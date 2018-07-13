L3 Technologies [LLL] on July 11 said it has agreed to acquire two companies that it said will strengthen its cyber defense capabilities, particularly for intelligence and classified missions.L3 said it will pay $200 million for the companies, which will be combined…
L3 To Acquire Two Information Security Firms Based Outside U.S.
