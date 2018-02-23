KBR, Inc. [KBR] on Friday said it has agreed to acquire Stinger Ghaffarian Technologies, Inc. (SGT) in a $355 million deal that will expand its support for the federal government, and position it as a top tier services contractor at NASA.The deal is expected to…
KBR To Acquire SGT To Expand Government Services Business
