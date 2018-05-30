A federal judge on Wednesday dismissed two lawsuits from Russian software company Kaspersky challenging a ban on its products from being used on federal networks.The decision upholds the ban first placed by the Department of Homeland Security last September (Defense…
Judge Dismisses Kaspersky Lawsuit Challenging Federal Ban
