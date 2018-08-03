The Japanese Ministry of Defense said on July 30 it selected Lockheed Martin [LMT] to provide its Long Range Discrimination Radar (LRDR) for the country’s two future Aegis Ashore missile defense sites.The Japanese government disclosed its plans to boost missile…
Japan Chooses Lockheed Martin For Aegis Ashore Radar
