Japan Chooses Lockheed Martin For Aegis Ashore Radar

Defense Daily International | 08/03/2018 | Rich Abott

The Japanese Ministry of Defense said on July 30 it selected Lockheed Martin [LMT] to provide its Long Range Discrimination Radar (LRDR) for the country’s two future Aegis Ashore missile defense sites.The Japanese government disclosed its plans to boost missile…

More Stories You Might Like