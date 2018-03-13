The Department of Homeland Security’s (DHS) information security program is below the effective level in three of five areas based on federal guidelines, although the department is taking corrective actions to meet requirements, according to an internal audit…
IG Says DHS Information Security Levels Less Than Effective In Several Areas
The Department of Homeland Security’s (DHS) information security program is below the effective level in three of five areas based on federal guidelines, although the department is taking corrective actions to meet requirements, according to an internal audit…