House Panel OKs Bills To Aid Space Industry
The House Science, Space and Technology Committee has approved two bills aimed at supporting the rocket propulsion and space support industries.One bill, proposed by Rep. Mo Brooks (R-Ala.), would designate NASA’s Marshall Space Flight Center in Alabama as the…