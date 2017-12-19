House Democrats are requesting Speaker Paul Ryan (R-Wis.) bring DHS and FBI officials to brief all members of Congress on future election security priorities and direct all relevant committees to investigate Russian attempts to hack into 21 states’ voting systems…
House Democrats Request Investigations, Briefing From DHS On Russian Voting System Attacks
