House Considering Legislation To Reauthorize Warrantless Foreign Surveillance Authority
The House is considering legislation this week to re-authorize an intelligence community (IC) surveillance law that allows for the warrantless collection of foreign suspects’ communications outside of U.S. borders. Lawmakers will vote Thursday to potentially…