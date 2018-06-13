House Appropriations Committee OKs FY 2019 Defense Bill

Defense Daily | 06/13/2018 | Marc Selinger

The House Appropriations Committee approved its $674.6 billion fiscal year 2019 defense appropriations bill by a 48-4 vote June 13, sending the measure to the full House for its consideration.The bill, which the committee’s defense subcommittee endorsed June…

More Stories You Might Like