The House Appropriations Committee approved its $674.6 billion fiscal year 2019 defense appropriations bill by a 48-4 vote June 13, sending the measure to the full House for its consideration.The bill, which the committee’s defense subcommittee endorsed June…
House Appropriations Committee OKs FY 2019 Defense Bill
The House Appropriations Committee approved its $674.6 billion fiscal year 2019 defense appropriations bill by a 48-4 vote June 13, sending the measure to the full House for its consideration.The bill, which the committee’s defense subcommittee endorsed June…