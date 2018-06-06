The House Appropriations Committee (HAC) unveiled a $675 billion fiscal year 2019 defense appropriations bill June 6 that would buy 93 F-35 Joint Strike Fighters, 16 more than the Trump administration requested.The HAC's proposed purchase of F-35s also represents…
House Appropriations Bill Boosts F-35 Buy, Backs New JSTARS
The House Appropriations Committee (HAC) unveiled a $675 billion fiscal year 2019 defense appropriations bill June 6 that would buy 93 F-35 Joint Strike Fighters, 16 more than the Trump administration requested.The HAC's proposed purchase of F-35s also represents…