After passage in the House last fall, Sen. Maggie Hassan (D-N.H.) this week introduced in the Senate a bill that directs the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) to develop a central framework to integrate its disparate datasets so that agencies can access information…
Hassan Introduces Bill To Integrate DHS Databases
