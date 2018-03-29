The House Armed Services Committee (HASC) announced March 29 that it plans to begin considering the fiscal year 2019 defense authorization bill in late April.All six of its subcommittees are scheduled to conduct their markups on April 26, the committee said. Readiness…
HASC To Begin FY 2019 Markups In Late April
