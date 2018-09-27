The Lockheed Martin [LMT] F-35 will run on a Harris [HRS]-built integrated core processor (ICP) beginning in 2023, the two companies said on Thursday.The new ICP serves as the "brains" of the advanced fighter and promises 25 times the processing power at one-fourth…
Harris Will Supply F-35’s New Core Processor
The Lockheed Martin [LMT] F-35 will run on a Harris [HRS]-built integrated core processor (ICP) beginning in 2023, the two companies said on Thursday.The new ICP serves as the "brains" of the advanced fighter and promises 25 times the processing power at one-fourth…