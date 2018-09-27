Harris Will Supply F-35’s New Core Processor

Defense Daily | 09/27/2018 | Nick Zazulia

The Lockheed Martin [LMT] F-35 will run on a Harris [HRS]-built integrated core processor (ICP) beginning in 2023, the two companies said on Thursday.The new ICP serves as the "brains" of the advanced fighter and promises 25 times the processing power at one-fourth…

More Stories You Might Like