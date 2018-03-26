HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Harris Corp. [HRS] has introduced a new advanced two-channel handheld radio, based on one the company already builds for Special Operations Command, that simultaneously delivers voice and data networking to the Army.The AN/PRC-163 radio is…
Harris Delivers Version Of Two-Channel SOCOM Radio To Big Army
