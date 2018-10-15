In discussing the National Guard Bureau's response to Hurricane Michael last week, Air Force Gen. Joseph Lengyel, chief of the National Guard Bureau, said that the Guard needs more aviation assets, particularly Boeing [BA] CH-47 Chinooks, for on-call response to…
Guard Response Limited By Number of Aviation Assets, Lengyel Says
