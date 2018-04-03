General Dynamics [GD] on Tuesday said it has completed its $9.7 billion acquisition of CSRA Inc., allowing it to create a new information technology segment that is the second largest business serving the federal IT sector. General Dynamics Chairman and CEO Phebe…
GD Completes Acquisition Of CSRA
