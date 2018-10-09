The Defense Department is in the stages of improving the cyber security of the weapon systems it develops and the vulnerabilities of these systems are made worse due to their complexity, warns a new report by congressional auditors.The potential risks from these…
GAO Warns Of Cyber Security Vulnerabilities In Weapon Systems
