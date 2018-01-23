  • Home /
  • Uncategorized/
  • GAO Rejects Leidos Protest of DHS Biometric Database Award to Northrop Grumman

GAO Rejects Leidos Protest of DHS Biometric Database Award to Northrop Grumman

Homeland Security Report | 01/23/2018 | Calvin Biesecker

The Government Accountability Office (GAO) on Jan. 18 rejected a protest by Leidos [LDOS] of a contract awarded late last September to Northrop Grumman [NOC] to build out a new multimodal biometric database and identity management system for the Department of Homeland…

More Stories You Might Like

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *