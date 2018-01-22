General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Inc. (GA-ASI) said Monday it has successfully tested its new Automatic Takeoff and Landing Capability (ATLC) for its MQ-9B remotely piloted aircraft.The tests saw GA-ASI using a Satellite Communications (SATCOM) data link to…
GA-ASI Successfully Tests Automatic Takeoff And Landing Capability For MQ-9Bs
General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Inc. (GA-ASI) said Monday it has successfully tested its new Automatic Takeoff and Landing Capability (ATLC) for its MQ-9B remotely piloted aircraft.The tests saw GA-ASI using a Satellite Communications (SATCOM) data link to…