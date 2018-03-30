HUNTSVILLE, Ala.--Lockheed Martin [LMT] will continue to develop the Army’s future vehicle missile shield open architecture controller, a central brain that will operate a suite of technologies providing layered protection against enemy guided munitions.About…
Future Army Vehicle Missile Shields Defined By Open-Architecture Brain
HUNTSVILLE, Ala.--Lockheed Martin [LMT] will continue to develop the Army’s future vehicle missile shield open architecture controller, a central brain that will operate a suite of technologies providing layered protection against enemy guided munitions.About…