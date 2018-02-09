The Army wants to establish its new Futures Command in a technically-savvy city with access to academia, entrepreneurs and its own bases by summer, but will take about a year to iron out exactly what the modernization-focused organization will look like.“The…
Forget Bases: Army’s Futures Command May Flourish In A City
